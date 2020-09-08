Former Crows worker groomed ‘child’

National

A former Adelaide Crows marketing official who admitted child sex charges was nabbed after sending a football jumper to an undercover officer he thought was a 14-year-old girl, a court has heard.

Justin Kremmer pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

In sentencing submissions on Tuesday, the South Australian District Court heard that the 31-year-old had engaged in "persistent and salacious" behaviour which had serious potential to corrupt if directed to a "truly vulnerable child".

"The evidence clearly showed that the accused's communications were not accidental, they weren't spontaneous or impulsive or isolated acts," prosecutor Kelly Smith said.

"The communications and images were not fleeting encounters.

"Once the discussions started, the accused got down to specific sexual talk with some speed and ease, and demonstrated a degree of cunning and manipulation."

"He was persistent in his attempts to try and meet up with this child for his own sexual gratification."

Ms Smith accepted that Kremmer had no criminal record and there was no actual victim in this case.

But she said the fact there was no actual victim did not reduce his moral culpability.

Defence counsel, Craig Caldicott, said at the time of the offending last year Kremmer was having trouble with alcohol and gambling.

"As a direct result of this, he sent a football jumper to a designated address and was arrested," Mr Caldicott said.

"His whole world came crashing down on him. He lost his job. His relationship of some four years was finalised."

Kremmer is now living with his parents in Western Australia.

He will be sentenced later this month.

