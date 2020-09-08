National

Fed govt revokes Qld fisheries permit

By AAP Newswire

QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

Environmental groups say thousands of vulnerable species on the Great Barrier Reef will be saved after the federal environment minister revoked a Queensland government export permit.

Sussan Ley wrote to Queensland's Agriculture Minister Mark Furner on Sunday, saying she would revoke the permit for a state-run fishery from September 30.

The state government had not met the conditions of the permit by failing to reform its sustainable fisheries laws to protect threatened species, Ms Ley's letter said.

The Humane Society has welcomed the ban, saying it would prevent the East Coast Inshore Fin Fish Fishery from exporting products including hammerhead shark fins and black jewfish bladders used in traditional Chinese medicine.

"Poor practices in the ECIFFF have led to the deaths of thousands of endangered sharks, sawfish, dugongs, dolphins and turtles on the Great Barrier Reef," the group claims.

It said the Palaszczuk government had two years to draw up a strategy to improve ecological sustainability and fulfil its agreement with the federal government.

Ms Ley has revoked the fishery's permit using her powers under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

"It is deeply disappointing that the reforms underpinning these conditions have stalled and momentum has been lost in progress towards the sustainable management of this fishery," Ms Ley wrote.

She acknowledged the impact revoking the permit would have on the coronavirus hit commercial fishing sector and urged the Queensland government to support the industry.

"I expect this will exacerbate the already difficult operating environment for those fishers who are affected. Therefore, I suggest the Queensland government will need to consider how it could ameliorate those impacts."

The Palaszczuk government is considering its response, saying it had taken "significant steps" to ensure the state maintains a sustainable commercial and recreational fishing industry.

"This has included passing the most significant fisheries reform legislation in decades and working through extensive consultations with all facets of the industry over the last five years," Mr Furner said in a statement.

Latest articles

News

Maculata Place moves from isolation to active surveillance

Local aged care facility Maculata Place has received clearance to move out of isolation and into active surveillance.

Charmayne Allison
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James
News

More COVID-19 roadmap flexibility needed

Committee for Greater Shepparton says more flexibility is needed by the state government on its approach to reopening Victoria from coronavirus lockdown. 

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire