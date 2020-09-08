National

SA man jailed over explosive material

By AAP Newswire

Police bomb squad officers (file image) - AAP

An Adelaide man charged over the discovery of explosive material and bomb-making instructions at his home has been jailed for more than three years.

But taking into account his time in custody and a 19-month non-parole period, Aaron Ellis could be released in about three months.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of taking a step to manufacture an explosive device and to one count of possessing information on the manufacture of an explosive device.

The charges came after police converged on his home in April last year where they found explosive material along with instructions for making explosives and anti-Islamic documents.

Ellis claimed to have made the explosive material to produce firecrackers, but in sentencing on Tuesday District Court Judge Rauf Soulio rejected that explanation.

He said while prosecutors had not alleged that the accused had been involved in any organised terrorist activity or any particular plan to harm anyone or damage property, some of the material had "sinister connotations".

"Taking a step in the manufacture of an explosive device without lawful excuse is a very serious offence," Judge Soulio said.

The judge jailed Ellis for just over three years and three months with a non-parole period of one years and seven months.

Both terms were backdated to when he was taken into custody at the time of his arrest.

Judge Soulio told Ellis he should take advantage of the period on parole to obtain treatment for his mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, his addiction to pain killers and depression.

He also urged him to reconsider his views on the seriousness of his offending.

"You might need to revisit your beliefs," the judge said.

