SA police raid offices of care provider

By AAP Newswire

Ann Marie Smith

South Australia Police have raided the Adelaide offices of a care provider that employed the worker who's been charged with the manslaughter of disabled woman Ann Marie Smith.

Major Crime detectives investigating her death on Tuesday went to Integrity Care SA at Edwardstown, and a house believed to be the residence of a director at Huntfield Heights, looking for electronic and documentary evidence.

Ms Smith, 54, died in horrific circumstances in April and a criminal and coronial investigation into her death is ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Des Bray said although Integrity Care was under investigation, many people working at the business were not responsible for and may not have known about the neglect Ms Smith suffered.

"We know some employees were concerned about operating practices, and we plan to speak to more of them in the coming days," he said in a statement.

"We encourage employees to co-operate in this investigation, so we can ensure this never happens again.

"It's time for all employees, past and present, to do the right thing and speak to investigators."

Ms Smith, who lived in a house Kensington Park left to her by her parents who passed away in 2009, died on April 6 from septic shock, multi-organ failure, severe pressure sores, malnutrition and issues connected with her cerebral palsy.

At the time of her death, police said, Ms Smith had been spending her days and sleeping at night in a woven cane chair, with extremely poor personal hygiene and no nutritional food.

The 68-year-old woman who cared for Ms Smith has been charged with her manslaughter.

Last month, Integrity Care SA was banned from operating under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

