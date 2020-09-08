National

SA boosts relief for tenants and landlords

By AAP Newswire

A COVID-19 drive through testing clinic at Victoria Park in Adelaide. - AAP

1 of 1

Emergency relief for residential and commercial tenants struggling with the rent during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in South Australia for another six months.

The government will extend the relief provisions, which restrict rent increases and the ability of landlords to terminate agreements, until the end of March next year.

Legislation will be introduced in state parliament on Wednesday with Attorney-General Vickie Chapman describing the measures as necessary given the levels of coronavirus infections in other states.

"Some provisions were set to expire by the end of September when it's clear the impacts of the coronavirus are still being felt by families, businesses, and the broader community," she said.

However, the government will narrow the focus of the bill to ensure it helps only those tenants experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

At the same time, the government will also extend and increase a land tax relief scheme for landlords, providing them with a 50 per cent reduction on their tax liabilities for 2019/20.

The provision will also be extended until the end of April next year.

Treasurer Rob Lucas said 1500 landlords had already applied for relief under the scheme.

"By helping landlords, we support their tenants - and, in turn, ensure we sustain as many local jobs as possible throughout the greatest economic challenge of our time," Mr Lucas said.

"Rent can be one of the biggest fixed costs for a small business or residential tenant and this scheme complements the work of many landlords who have been working with their tenants and financial institutions to find an effective way through this period."

Latest articles

Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May
Sport

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien named trainer of the season

KYABRAM’S Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire