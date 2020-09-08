National

Vic Premier dismisses NSW virus comparison

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says COVID-19 comparisons with NSW don't stack up, as the difference in daily case numbers between the two states narrows.

The Victorian government went on a media blitz on Monday to staunchly defend its "safe and steady" pathway out of the state's second wave, which is likely to keep Melbourne under strict lockdown until the end of October.

Victoria recorded 41 new cases on Monday, its lowest daily figure since June 26, while NSW was back in single digits at four.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sydney would be subject to curfew under the Andrews plan, and took a thinly veiled swipe at Victoria's contact tracing capability, calling his home state's system the "gold standard".

But Mr Andrews dismissed the comparisons, noting NSW had not experienced the same level of community transmission as Victoria.

"That's not a point of pride, that's just a fact," he told reporters.

"I've seen this commentary that under our settings, they'd be in lockdown - no they wouldn't, because they've not had the community transmission that we've had.

"We are different."

Business leaders were also left unimpressed by Victoria's reopening plan.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell called on the state government to cover the costs of small business closures.

Meanwhile, Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott is demanding the release of modelling that underpins the roadmap.

Mr Andrews said Victoria couldn't afford to bounce in and out of lockdown for the rest of 2020 and potentially all of 2021, but flagged business support was on the way.

"This is about saving lives and it is also about saving livelihoods," he told ABC TV on Monday night.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said there would be no change to the September 28 milestone, when some Melbourne workplaces and schools will reopen if the 14-day case average drops below 50.

But other key dates for the potential easing of restrictions on October 26 and November 23 could be brought forward if the data is close to prescribed thresholds.

Regional Victoria, meanwhile, is on a different timetable and will be able to move to the 'third step' of restrictions soon.

A further nine coronavirus deaths on Monday took the state toll to 675 and the national figure to 762.

