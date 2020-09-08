Edwards’ abuse ‘heavy-handed parenting’

A children's advocate told the Family Court allegations of John Edwards' abuse towards his kids was "heavy-handed parenting" despite the teenagers' mother outlining her fears of him killing their son, an inquest has heard.

John Edwards, a 67-year-old financial planner with a history of physical and mental abuse against partners, shot dead son Jack and daughter Jennifer as the teenagers huddled under a bedroom desk in their Sydney home in July 2018.

He took his own life hours later.

The trio's inquest on Tuesday was told Edwards and the children's mother, Olga, were involved in Family Court proceedings after the 15-year marriage broke down in March 2016.

In an affidavit to the court, she alleged several incidents of abuse against the children and outlined her fear that "one day I would find my child dead because John could never control his temper".

Edwards responded to the claims by admitting the incidents had occurred but characterising them as exaggerations of "a clip over the earhole and a kick up the bum".

David Brown - Olga Edwards' boss of 10 years and her representative in court proceedings - said the children were afraid of their father.

But the court-appointed independent children's advocate had insisted the children should be seeing Edwards.

The advocate told a Family Court hearing she'd subpoenaed police records of the alleged assaults and they showed no charges were laid for the "heavy-handed parenting".

The NSW Police Force has since admitted local police "misrecorded" Ms Edwards' allegations.

But Mr Brown was heavily critical of the children's advocate, given the children didn't want to see their father.

"I had the very clear impression that she (the advocate) was going to drive the children into John's hands ... and she didn't put too much emphasis on the allegations of assault," Mr Brown told the NSW Coroners Court on Tuesday.

The inquest heard the children's advocate also threatened to call for Ms Edwards to lose custody if Jack didn't go with Edwards to see a psychologist.

The southern Sydney lawyer is expected to respond to the claims later in the inquest.

Mr Brown described Jack as a "pretty headstrong boy" who wasn't inclined to do the bidding of either of his parents.

Ms Edwards, who took her life in December 2018, had relayed "almost daily" how Edwards was hitting or otherwise abusing Jack, he said.

At one point, Edwards threw his son to the ground and laid into him with feet and fists.

Another time, she said he punched Jack in the head after cornering him in the garage.

While on holiday in Paris, a passer-by intervened when Edwards chased his son down and pushed him up against a wall.

"There were so many instances," Mr Brown said.

"The son showed no respect for his father - and, for good reason, I should say."

Mr Brown described Ms Edwards as a "very, very bright" and "impressive" solicitor who wasn't one to complain.

A teacher at the academically selective Gosford High School recalled Jenny as a hard-working, kind-natured girl "who you knew would do something amazing".

"Despite the hardship she was feeling at home, she still came to school and found joy out of her learning," the teacher said, breaking down repeatedly.

"It is definitely a great loss."

The inquest is expected to run until September 25.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or 1800respect.org.au

Lifeline 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au