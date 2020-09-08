Victorian roadmap under increased scrutiny

Victoria is under increasing pressure to speed up its road out of coronavirus restrictions.

The federal government, business groups and some medical experts have expressed concerns about the targets Victoria has put in place.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Commonwealth disagrees on the length, time and thresholds of the Victorian roadmap.

Mr Hunt wants to see the data underpinning the "enormously difficult standards" outlined in the plan.

"I think it should be provided not just to the Commonwealth but released publicly," Mr Hunt told the ABC.

Mr Hunt compared the Victorian response to harsh lockdowns in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated.

"Wuhan was under lockdown for two-and-a-half months. Believe it or not, Melbourne will be under lockdown for three-and-a-half months," he said.

"I think that will astonish people when they see that comparison."

Victoria recorded 55 new coronavirus infections and eight more deaths on Tuesday, taking the national toll to 770.

It 's not just the state government coming in for scrutiny.

Malcolm Turnbull has accused the federal government of lacking an aged care coronavirus plan and failing to take responsibility for the troubled sector.

The former Liberal prime minister also chipped his successor Scott Morrison over pointed criticism of the Victorian premier's reopening roadmap.

"The question I think that could be asked of Scott Morrison is what would you suggest Dan Andrews should do differently right now?" Mr Turnbull told the ABC.

With the political blowtorch being applied to the state Labor government, Mr Turnbull put the heat back on the federal coalition's coronavirus response.

He said it was obvious aged care facilities were going to be a serious problem based on international experience and the April outbreak in a Sydney nursing home.

"I didn't get the impression that anybody was stepping up and taking responsibility for that, particularly after Newmarch House demonstrated the nature of the problem," the former Liberal leader said.

"Politicians rush to good news and flee from bad news generally."

He stopped short of joining Labor's calls for Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck to be sacked.

"Everybody in the government should have been very alert to this issue, the health minister, the prime minster - everybody."

Mr Turnbull said the cruise industry should also have been shut down after an outbreak on the Diamond Princess.

Victoria's roadmap to recovery will see Melbourne continue under strict curfew and lockdown until the end of September.

Most restrictions on trade will remain until at least late October, while other rules will stay in place until the end of November.

The deputy prime minister has come under fire for linking Black Lives Matter protests to Victoria's second wave of coronavirus.

Michael McCormack has been accused of perpetuating "alternative facts" after raising the widely discredited claim.

Mr McCormack eventually accepted there was no evidence to support his suggestion after a fiery exchange on live television.

The federal health minister refused to be drawn on his comments.