National

Premier Andrews returns serve at Morrison

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has fired back at Scott Morrison's criticism of the state's roadmap out of lockdown, warning of a false dawn if coronavirus infections return.

Mr Andrews said comparisons between Melbourne and NSW were neither helpful nor accurate after the prime minister said Sydney would be under curfew if Victorian standards applied.

Mr Morrison labelled the controversial plan as a "worst-case" scenario as he applied pressure to the under-fire state government.

"I'd say to the prime minister, the worst-case scenario is being open for three or four weeks and then closed down again," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Victoria has set ambitious triggers to move between stages of reopening the economy, with November's major step reliant on having no new cases for two weeks.

Mr Andrews insisted he maintained a good relationship with the prime minister despite the federal government ramping up attacks on Victoria in recent days.

"I'm not in any doubt that he, just as I, understands there's no place for politics in this," he said.

"This virus will not be defeated by playing politics. It'll be defeated and put back into a manageable place by all of us being focused on working as hard as we can in as unified way as possible."

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt disagrees on the length, time and thresholds of the roadmap.

Mr Hunt wants to see the data underpinning the "enormously difficult standards" outlined in the plan.

"I think it should be provided not just to the Commonwealth but released publicly," he told the ABC.

He compared the Victorian response to harsh lockdowns in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated.

"Wuhan was under lockdown for two-and-a-half months. Believe it or not, Melbourne will be under lockdown for three-and-a-half months," he said.

"I think that will astonish people when they see that comparison."

Victoria recorded 55 new coronavirus infections and eight more deaths on Tuesday, taking the national toll to 770.

Mr Andrews committed to ease restrictions in regional Victoria - where there were no new cases on Tuesday - based on data.

Victoria's roadmap to recovery will see Melbourne continue under strict curfew and lockdown until the end of September.

Most restrictions on trade will remain until at least late October, while other rules will stay in place until the end of November.

NSW has recorded nine new cases, with one a student at a private school which has sent home 150 boarders.

Queensland recorded one new infection.

Latest articles

World

Search for missing ship off Japan resumes

The search for livestock ship Gulf Livestock 1 and its 40 missing crew members off Japan’s southern islands has resumed off Japan.

AAP Newswire
World

Australian banks in NZ PM Ardern’s sights

New Zealand’s popular Prime Minister is enjoying a bright reception from Kiwis on the election campaign trail, promising lower credit card fees.

AAP Newswire
World

Saudi Arabia jails 8 over Khashoggi murder

Eight unnamed people have been jailed in Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire