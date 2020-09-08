National

New Speaker, president for SA parliament

By AAP Newswire

The the South Australian Legislative Council (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A new Speaker in the House of Assembly and a new president in the Legislative Council will be elected when the South Australian parliament resumes after the winter recess.

The Speaker's position has become available after Premier Steven Marshall was forced to reshuffle his cabinet in the wake of losing two ministers in the scandal over wrongly claimed parliamentary allowances.

Tim Whetstone and Stephan Knoll, who both represent country electorates, resigned their ministerial roles when it was revealed they had wrongly made claims for staying in Adelaide on parliamentary business.

That prompted Mr Marshall to elevate the previous Speaker, Vincent Tarzia, to a cabinet post.

Former Legislative Council president Terry Stephens also stepped down from his role when he was caught up in the issues over the country members' accommodation allowance.

The Liberal Party has chosen Josh Teague to fill the Speaker's role, but he faces a challenge from independent MP Frances Bedford in the vote on Tuesday.

The government has also selected upper house MP Jing Lee to be the new Legislative Council president.

But it's possible another Liberal, John Dawkins, will also stand for the position.

The premier says who is elected to both roles is a matter for the parliament.

Latest articles

Rugby

Outside voice helps Griffin to Dragons job

The need for an outside voice was crucial to Anthony Griffin being given the job as St George Illawarra’s next NRL coach, as well as a track record in defence.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Anthony Griffin is Dragons’ new NRL coach

St George Illawarra have announced Anthony Griffin as their next NRL coach on a two-year deal from 2021.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL put onus back on players for foul play

The NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley has a simple message to those complaining about sin-bins: Don’t commit foul play in the first place.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire