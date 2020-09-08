National

New SA upper house boss faces party wrath

By AAP Newswire

The the South Australian Legislative Council (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Rebel MP John Dawkins is set to be booted out of the Liberal parliamentary party soon after being elected president of the South Australian parliament's upper house in bizarre circumstances.

A meeting of the joint Liberal Party room late on Tuesday voted to begin the expulsion process, though he will have an opportunity to argue against the decision.

It came just hours after he won the Legislative Council presidency over the government's nominee Jing Lee.

The pair could not be split after two votes of council members, with Mr Dawkins confirmed to take the plum role after his name was then drawn from the ballot box.

Earlier, Treasurer Rob Lucas signalled the government's intent if the veteran MP was to stand for the presidency, agreeing that if he did so his position within the Liberal party room would be untenable.

He said there was a clear view among Liberal upper house MPs to support Ms Lee.

"John Dawkins has taken a different position and he needs to defend that particular decision," Mr Lucas said.

But Mr Dawkins, who was first elected in 1997, said he believed it was important for parliament's upper house to be presided over by an experienced member.

"I have always championed the integrity of our parliament as the cornerstone of accountable, transparent government in our state," he said.

Two votes were also needed to elect first-term lower house MP Josh Teague as the new speaker in the House of Assembly.

Mr Teague was challenged by former Labor and now independent MP Frances Bedford, and the pair initially tied on 23 votes each, with one informal vote, in the first count on Tuesday.

The initial result came despite the government having a clear majority in the lower house.

In the second ballot, Mr Teague won 25-22.

The speaker's position had become available when Premier Steven Marshall reshuffled his cabinet after losing two ministers because of the parliamentary allowances scandal.

Tim Whetstone and Stephan Knoll, who both represent country electorates, resigned their ministerial roles when it was revealed they had wrongly made claims for staying in Adelaide on parliamentary business.

That prompted Mr Marshall to elevate the previous speaker, Vincent Tarzia, to a cabinet post.

Former Legislative Council president Terry Stephens also stepped down from his role when he was caught up in the controversy over the country members' accommodation allowance.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton and Spoon Island mayors meet for happiness talks

There were no apparent cross-border issues or pandemic policy differences when the City of Greater Shepparton mayor met the mayor of Spoon Island yesterday. There was only one item on the agenda: How to spread public happiness. When Greater...

John Lewis
News

50 years of marriage for Kialla’s Jenni and Ray Hill

When Kialla’s Jenni Hill first laid eyes on her husband Ray she said knew she was going to marry him. Twelve months later the young couple was married with a baby on the way. Now, 50 years on, they are celebrating their golden anniversary...

Liz Mellino
News

Police return stolen war medals to proud Shepparton owner

When Kate Church realised her grandfather’s war medals had been stolen during a burglary at her Shepparton home, she never thought she would see them again.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire