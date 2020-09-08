New SA upper house boss faces party wrath

Rebel MP John Dawkins is set to be booted out of the Liberal parliamentary party soon after being elected president of the South Australian parliament's upper house in bizarre circumstances.

A meeting of the joint Liberal Party room late on Tuesday voted to begin the expulsion process, though he will have an opportunity to argue against the decision.

It came just hours after he won the Legislative Council presidency over the government's nominee Jing Lee.

The pair could not be split after two votes of council members, with Mr Dawkins confirmed to take the plum role after his name was then drawn from the ballot box.

Earlier, Treasurer Rob Lucas signalled the government's intent if the veteran MP was to stand for the presidency, agreeing that if he did so his position within the Liberal party room would be untenable.

He said there was a clear view among Liberal upper house MPs to support Ms Lee.

"John Dawkins has taken a different position and he needs to defend that particular decision," Mr Lucas said.

But Mr Dawkins, who was first elected in 1997, said he believed it was important for parliament's upper house to be presided over by an experienced member.

"I have always championed the integrity of our parliament as the cornerstone of accountable, transparent government in our state," he said.

Two votes were also needed to elect first-term lower house MP Josh Teague as the new speaker in the House of Assembly.

Mr Teague was challenged by former Labor and now independent MP Frances Bedford, and the pair initially tied on 23 votes each, with one informal vote, in the first count on Tuesday.

The initial result came despite the government having a clear majority in the lower house.

In the second ballot, Mr Teague won 25-22.

The speaker's position had become available when Premier Steven Marshall reshuffled his cabinet after losing two ministers because of the parliamentary allowances scandal.

Tim Whetstone and Stephan Knoll, who both represent country electorates, resigned their ministerial roles when it was revealed they had wrongly made claims for staying in Adelaide on parliamentary business.

That prompted Mr Marshall to elevate the previous speaker, Vincent Tarzia, to a cabinet post.

Former Legislative Council president Terry Stephens also stepped down from his role when he was caught up in the controversy over the country members' accommodation allowance.