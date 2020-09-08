National

New SA speaker elected after two votes

By AAP Newswire

The the South Australian Legislative Council (file image) - AAP

First-term Liberal MP Josh Teague has been elected the new speaker in South Australia's House of Assembly, but it took two ballots for the government's pick to secure the plum job.

Mr Teague was challenged by former Labor and now independent MP Frances Bedford, and the pair initially tied on 23 votes each, with one informal vote, in the first count on Tuesday.

In the second ballot, he prevailed 25-22.

The speaker's position had become available after Premier Steven Marshall reshuffled his cabinet after losing two ministers because of the parliamentary allowances scandal.

Tim Whetstone and Stephan Knoll, who both represent country electorates, resigned their ministerial roles when it was revealed they had wrongly made claims for staying in Adelaide on parliamentary business.

That prompted Mr Marshall to elevate the previous speaker, Vincent Tarzia, to a cabinet post.

Former Legislative Council president Terry Stephens also stepped down from his role when he was caught up in the controversy over the country members' accommodation allowance.

A vote for a new council president is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, with Jing Lee the government's official pick for the job.

But another Liberal, John Dawkins, has indicated he will also stand for the position.

Treasurer and fellow council MP Rob Lucas said he was disappointed in Mr Dawkins' decision to stand.

"It's not a good look and that's why I'm very disappointed," Mr Lucas told reporters.

"In the Legislative Council party room, there is a united view to support Jing Lee.

"John Dawkins has taken a different position and he needs to defend that particular decision."

Mr Lucas agreed that by contesting the presidency, Mr Dawkins would make his position within the Liberal party room "untenable".

