SA unlikely to move on borders this week

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide Oval stadium - AAP

South Australia will look for 14 days of no community transmission in NSW before lifting COVID-19 border restrictions for people travelling from that state.

Premier Steven Marshall says while the number of cases in NSW is coming down the headline figure is not critical in terms of lifting the existing quarantine requirements.

He says local health officials are more interested in where those cases have occurred and in what circumstances.

"The top-line number, while interesting, doesn't really give a picture of the risk for South Australia," he said.

The state's transition committee will consider the border question when it meets again on Tuesday but the premier says he doesn't expect there will be a change in regard to NSW or the ACT this week.

There were no new coronavirus cases reported in SA on Monday leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 464.

The state does not have any active infections.

South Australia has made a pitch to host more than one Test cricket match at Adelaide Oval this summer.

"Adelaide Oval is a fantastic venue for both football and cricket and we would love to see as much cricket action later this year and earlier year as we can possibly handle safely," Mr Marshall said.

"Lots of different scenarios are being considered but what I can say there's an excellent working relationship between the Adelaide Oval, SA Health and also Cricket Australia."

