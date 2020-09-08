Boarder, health workers among NSW cases

NSW has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 and 150 boarders at a prestigious Catholic school in Sydney's east have been sent home to isolate after a student was diagnosed with the virus.

NSW Health said five of the new cases were linked to a known local case or cluster, one did not have a known source, and three were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

The nine new cases were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night from 12,494 tests.

Three of the locally acquired cases are linked to the outbreak at Concord Hospital, including two healthcare workers and a visitor to the emergency department.

The boarder at Kincoppal Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart is linked to the CBD cluster.

The boarders and staff have been identified as close contacts and boarding operations at the school have been suspended, while students isolate at home with their families.

One new case is a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the CBD cluster. There are now 66 cases linked to that cluster.

The two healthcare workers reported on Tuesday worked at Concord Emergency Department and contact tracing is underway. They had no symptoms while at work and wore personal protective equipment while caring for patients.

Seven people associated with Concord and Liverpool hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, including six healthcare workers. The investigation into the source of these infections is ongoing.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said NSW hospitals were still among the safest places in the world, and residents should not delay urgent care.

"We've had a very small number of health staff who have also fallen victim to COVID. It is not unexpected," he told reporters on Tuesday .

"The NSW health system is the 10th biggest business in the country - there is 140,000 staff.

"We certainly do have enough staff to make sure that the positions are filled."

NSW Health says anyone who attended the following venues at these times is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop. After testing, they must remain in isolation until a negative test result is received:

* Charles St Kitchen at Putney on Saturday between 10.45am and 11.30am

* Eastwood Ryde Netball Association, Meadowbank Park, on Saturday between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

* Missing Spoon Cafe in Wahroonga on Saturday between 4.45pm and 5.30pm

* Croydon Park Pharmacy on Thursday between 1pm and 2pm

Anyone who attended the following venue at these times is considered a close contact and is directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days, and stay isolated for the entire period, even if the test is negative:

* Plus Fitness, Epping on Saturday between 9am and 10.15am

NSW Health is treating 79 COVID-19 cases, including seven in intensive care, with three of those being ventilated.