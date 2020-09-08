National

Qld Health ‘aggressively’ contact tracing

By AAP Newswire

Health Minister Steven Miles and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 as health workers continue to "aggressively" contact trace people potentially exposed to the disease at a hospital.

A woman in her 20s is the latest person diagnosed with coronavirus as the number of active cases in the state fell by three to 25.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the woman recently returned from overseas and remains in supervised hotel quarantine.

He said 7660 people were tested for the virus in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning following an outbreak at Ipswich Hospital.

"Queensland Health continues to aggressively contact trace and quarantine close contacts to the latest cluster," he told parliament.

A woman in her 30s was the fifth case linked with infected patients at the hospital on Monday.

More than 200 staff at the health facility west of Brisbane remain in isolation.

Virus clusters thought to be linked to two quarantine-dodging teens have now infected 85 people.

It comes as more than 200 people applied to cross the state's borders to seek medical attention in Queensland.

Dr Miles said the border exemption hotline received 231 calls from patients in NSW and Victoria since its launch on Friday.

He said from June to August, the Queensland's hospitals treated more than 9700 interstate patients, with 75 per cent from NSW.

Latest articles

Soccer

Everton sign Colombia star Rodriguez

Everton have signed Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth Stg20 million ($A36m).

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aussie-born Dykes scores in Scotland win

Scotland have accounted for a makeshift Czech Republic 2-1 while Italy, Poland and Norway also prevailed in UEFA Nations League action.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi back at training with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is training with Barcelona to prepare for the new season after changing his mind about leaving the club.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire