Recession a test for Australian confidence

New data will give a taste of what Australians feel about the economy being in a recession for the first time in almost three decades.

The downturn as a result of the pandemic has already seen the number of people unemployed top one million for the first time, and Treasury is forecasting a further 400,000 people could lose their job by the end of the year.

But the weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence gauge due on Tuesday won't capture the impact of the Victorian government's announcement on Sunday to extend its rigid the coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks.

Consumer sentiment is a guide to future household spending.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is clearly not happy by Victoria's decision, which will only gradually lift restrictions during October and into November, warning it will have a ripple effect across the nation.

He wants Premier Daniel Andrews to provide extra financial assistance to suffering Victorians before the federal government steps in with further support measures.

Victoria's tough stance came less than a week after the national accounts showed the economy suffered a huge contraction in the June quarter and confirmed the nation is in recession.

RBC Capital Markets head of strategy Su-Lin Ong expects growth in the September quarter will be barely positive.

"We remain with our long held base case that the level of GDP will not return to pre-COVID level until 2022," Ms Ong said.

National Australia Bank's monthly business survey for August is also released on Tuesday, which economists expect will show a further drop in confidence as a result of Victoria's initial six-week lockdown.

At the same time, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will issue its weekly payrolls report, a special publication that gives a more frequent guide of the impact of COVID-19 on the jobs market.

The official monthly labour force report is due next week.