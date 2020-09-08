Vic hotel quarantine shortcomings revealed

An inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine program has heard it was hastily organised and ultimately failed to meet the needs of returned travellers.

Counsel assisting the inquiry Ben Ihle on Tuesday said the program was established within 48 hours of the first returned travellers arriving from overseas on March 29.

He said it was set up so quickly it had "built-in complications", which became a "source of confusion and lack of clarity" for those involved.

For instance, the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions contracted hotels and security guards, but it was ultimately the Department of Health and Human Services who chose which hotels would be used.

It's unclear who were the contacts if security guards had to report.

While Mr Ihle said it was not clear who made the fateful decision to contract private security companies to provide guards for the hotels, it was "not considered controversial at the time".

He said government procurement practices were not followed and a substantial percentage of the security work was given to Unified Security.

The company had previously been refused inclusion on the government panel of preferred security contractors and was "almost entirely reliant on subcontractors", Mr Ihle said.

Last week, the inquiry heard the use of private security came at the recommendation of Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton.

"More evidence will be called on that topic next week, including on what other options there might have been for security arrangements," Mr Ihle said.

He said returned travellers in the hotel quarantine program were "vulnerable and at the mercy of the government and its agencies to meet their basic health and human needs".

"Based on the evidence of nurses and returned travellers, much of which was uncontested, it is open to the board (of inquiry) to find that there were shortcomings in meeting those needs," Mr Ihle said.

He said infection control, outbreak management, healthcare and welfare were all the responsibility of the DHHS.

It comes after emails were tendered to the inquiry on Monday, revealing guests at one quarantine hotel were caught leaving their designated exercise area to grab takeaway coffee and go to a convenience store.

An employee at Vicinity Centres, which runs South Wharf DFO, emailed police pictures taken on April 14 and 15, of Pan Pacific hotel guests leaving the exercise area.

"We have got the quarantine people again out this morning. One has tried to enter a convenience store on site," they wrote.

In a later email, the person said a guest had visited a cafe.

"From my observations the exclusion zones are being poorly managed," they wrote.

"We even saw what looked like someone with a takeaway coffee."

It prompted police to arrange a meeting with private security guards.

"Operators have expressed some concern given that this location is in immediate vicinity of the DFO, which is still operating and being accessed by members of the public," Victoria Police Commander Tim Tully wrote following the meeting.

"We fully understand that there is a mental health and wellbeing component to this situation. Simply, we are trying to get a 'line of sight' of the arrangements for each (of) the respective locations so that there is no misunderstanding."

Guests were allowed out for walks after authorities became concerned for guests mental health. A guest took their own life at the hotel on April 11.

About 99 per cent of the state's second wave of cases can be traced to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636