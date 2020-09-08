National

Vic health officials to face hotel inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Stamford Plaza Hotel in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Senior Victorian health department officials are set to appear before the state's hotel quarantine inquiry over their management of COVID-19 outbreaks among returned travellers.

The botched quarantine program that led to transmission of the virus into the community ran between March and July, until it was deemed a failure and closed down.

Deputy Public Health Commander Dr Simon Crouch and Senior Medical Advisor Dr Sarah McGuinness from DHHS are expected to be questioned on Tuesday about outbreak investigation and management.

The inquiry is also set to hear from DHHS deputy secretary and Safer Care Victoria chief executive Euan Wallace as well as Alfred Health chief operating officer Simone Alexander.

Last week, it was revealed that early on in the program, guests who had tested positive for coronavirus before the end of their quarantine period were still released after their two-week detention, provided they wore a mask and went straight home.

Jobs department emergency coordination executive Rachaele May said this policy changed later on to keep COVID-19 positive people detained.

The inquiry also heard that at the program's peak about 50 hotel detainees per day were allowed out for walks accompanied by a security guard.

People prioritised for fresh air were those with mental illness, families with young children and heavy smokers.

It was also revealed that the now-retired Victorian chief commissioner of police Graham Ashton had recommended the use of security guards for hotel quarantine.

The information came to light during questioning of Tim Tully, who headed police involvement in the quarantine program.

Under cross-examination, he was asked to explain the acronym in a colleague's email that said: "CCP recommendations that private security is to be the first line of security."

"Chief commissioner of police," he replied.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second-wave cases can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

Private security guards were among the first to be infected, leading to the virus being spread into the community.

Latest articles

Rugby

Outside voice helps Griffin to Dragons job

The need for an outside voice was crucial to Anthony Griffin being given the job as St George Illawarra’s next NRL coach, as well as a track record in defence.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Anthony Griffin is Dragons’ new NRL coach

St George Illawarra have announced Anthony Griffin as their next NRL coach on a two-year deal from 2021.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL put onus back on players for foul play

The NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley has a simple message to those complaining about sin-bins: Don’t commit foul play in the first place.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire