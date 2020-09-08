Vic health officials to face hotel inquiry

Senior Victorian health department officials are set to appear before the state's hotel quarantine inquiry over their management of COVID-19 outbreaks among returned travellers.

The botched quarantine program that led to transmission of the virus into the community ran between March and July, until it was deemed a failure and closed down.

Deputy Public Health Commander Dr Simon Crouch and Senior Medical Advisor Dr Sarah McGuinness from DHHS are expected to be questioned on Tuesday about outbreak investigation and management.

The inquiry is also set to hear from DHHS deputy secretary and Safer Care Victoria chief executive Euan Wallace as well as Alfred Health chief operating officer Simone Alexander.

Last week, it was revealed that early on in the program, guests who had tested positive for coronavirus before the end of their quarantine period were still released after their two-week detention, provided they wore a mask and went straight home.

Jobs department emergency coordination executive Rachaele May said this policy changed later on to keep COVID-19 positive people detained.

The inquiry also heard that at the program's peak about 50 hotel detainees per day were allowed out for walks accompanied by a security guard.

People prioritised for fresh air were those with mental illness, families with young children and heavy smokers.

It was also revealed that the now-retired Victorian chief commissioner of police Graham Ashton had recommended the use of security guards for hotel quarantine.

The information came to light during questioning of Tim Tully, who headed police involvement in the quarantine program.

Under cross-examination, he was asked to explain the acronym in a colleague's email that said: "CCP recommendations that private security is to be the first line of security."

"Chief commissioner of police," he replied.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second-wave cases can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

Private security guards were among the first to be infected, leading to the virus being spread into the community.