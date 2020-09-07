National

Man in court over Vic garbage truck fatal

By AAP Newswire

A man has appeared in court charged over the death of a garbage truck driver in Melbourne.

Goran Joveski is charged with culpable driving causing the death of 51-year-old Peter Howard at Epping on December 19.

Joveski, 48, allegedly drove a semi-trailer that was unsafe and didn't meet with requirements, according to court documents released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

A stabiliser arm attached to the semi-trailer hadn't been retracted when it struck the oncoming garbage truck, an earlier police statement said.

Mr Howard died at the scene.

Joveski faces five charges, including careless and dangerous driving.

He is due back in court for a committal mention on October 26.

