Inquiry hears call to clean up elections

Reform is needed to deal with the "soft corruption" of electoral donations and false information in political advertising, an inquiry has heard.

Federal parliament's electoral matters committee heard evidence on Monday into improvements to the way elections operate.

Constitutional expert Professor George Williams said donation and spending disclosure laws needed improvement as the current system was "open to soft corruption".

Real-time disclosure of donations are needed, rather than waiting months for details to be published, as well as caps on donations and spending.

He said technology is available to provide details of donations during election campaigns the day after they are made.

Outside campaign periods they could be published within a week of receipt.

"Australians deserve to know who are funding their candidates, who are funding their parties," he said.

"A billionaire is able to massively out-spend some participants in ways that have very large and distorting impacts on electoral processes. We need a level playing field.

"It has a corrosive impact on public confidence in our political institutions."

Prof Williams also called for carefully defined "truth in political advertising" regulations, to especially deal with clear misstatements of facts.

"It is hard to regulate political advertising ... but the time has come where we should at least be targeting statements of fact."

He said it was important the government was not regulating opinion "(but) if it can be shown to be demonstrably false that's when the laws should kick in".

Prof Williams was backed by broadcaster SBS in arguing that the "truth in advertising" regulator should be an independent body and not the broadcasters themselves.

SBS head of regulatory and government affairs Michael Coonan said, like other broadcasters, SBS did not do a "truth" check of political advertising content, but instead focused on defamation risk and other legal issues.

The committee also took evidence on election advertising blackout rules.

Broadcasting laws forbid political parties, candidates and others from purchasing TV and radio time for political ads from the end of the Wednesday before polling day to the end of polling on the Saturday.

SBS corporate affairs director Clare O'Neil told the inquiry there was logic to reviewing the blackout rule given it does not apply to digital platforms.

"It no longer seems like a relevant regulatory intervention given there are a proliferation of other forms of advertising," she said.

