Tasmanians snap up virus holiday vouchers

Tasmanians keen for a local holiday have snapped up $7.5 million worth of state-government-issued travel vouchers in a little more than half an hour.

The scheme, designed to stimulate the island's ailing tourism sector amid the coronavirus pandemic, opened on Monday morning.

It took residents about 40 minutes to claim the vouchers.

Many people, however, took to social media to report difficulties accessing the website or telephone hotline.

"The demand was far in excess of what we thought it would be," Premier Peter Gutwein said.

The scheme offered individuals up to $150 for accommodation, as well as $50 per person for tourism experiences across the state.

More than $1 million worth of vouchers were claimed in the first four minutes, with about 55,000 people in total receiving help for their next trip or tour.

"We're thrilled with the reaction and we're confident Tasmanians will get out there," Tourism Tasmania CEO John Fitzgerald said.

The vouchers can be used over the next few months, with Mr Gutwein saying the government was open to running the scheme a second time.

Tasmania's borders, which were closed in March, will remain so until at least December unless public health advice shifts significantly.

The state has no active coronavirus cases.