National

Man on trial over Sydney underworld murder

By AAP Newswire

Ahmed Jaghbir arrives at the King Street Supreme Court - AAP

1 of 1

A business associate of controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer is standing trial accused of assisting in the shooting murder of an underworld figure in 2017 in western Sydney.

Ahmed Jaghbir, 31, is charged with being an accessory before the fact after allegedly providing a key to Kemel Barakat's Mortlake unit block to the group who carried out his execution on March 10.

Mr Barakat had previously asked for Jaghbir's assistance in replacing a door which police had smashed down, the NSW Supreme Court was told on Monday.

The Crown alleges Jaghbir then provided the group of assailants with information relating to a fire staircase at the back of the apartment block.

CCTV footage tendered as evidence shows four men entering Mr Barakat's apartment building through a rear fire door, gaining entry to his apartment and then fleeing in a stolen Mercedes C63 wagon which was later found burnt-out at Belmore.

The Crown alleges the group tried and failed two days before the murder to carry out the plot, but managed to remove the handles and lock to a security grill door at the apartment, which were found in the burnt Mercedes.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Taylor said the case comprised a number of "extraordinary coincidences" including Jaghbir obtaining a key to Mr Barakat's home and knowing the precise information that the murderers ended up using.

Mr Taylor says Jaghbir made an admission during a conversation secretly recorded in July, whereby he "doesn't deny his involvement in setting up the murder of the deceased".

But defence lawyer Gregory James said the Crown was relying on circumstantial evidence, and a number of other people knew similar information and could gain access to the building.

"It is not possible to simply submit that this accused was unique in having knowledge or had special esoteric knowledge that one could attribute to him as being the source of the people getting in," Mr James told the court.

Jaghbir has separately been accused of helping mastermind a staged Sydney car crash to prevent former Auburn deputy mayor Mehajer attending a court case in 2017.

Police officer Joseph Paul Maree was in charge of the investigation following the murder, and said multiple strike forces had been set up in relation to a number of linked gangland murders.

Mr Barakat was a suspect in relation to one of the murders police were investigating.

The judge-alone trial continues before Justice David Davies.

Latest articles

Other sport

Jofra Archer’s pace creates doubt: Buttler

England keeper-batsman Jos Buttler says an opening over bowled by speed demon Jofra Archer is the last thing any opener would want to face.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Buttler does it, Aussies lose T20 series

An unbeaten 77 from Jos Buttler has helped England haul in a target of 158, giving his side an unassailable 2-0 lead in their Twenty20 series against Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Unchanged XI, Aust batting in second T20

Australia have named an unchanged XI and opted to bat in their second Twenty20 against England, wanting to give their middle-order batsmen a sustained run.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire