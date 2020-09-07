National

Vic government clarifies ‘social bubble’

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne people living by themselves will have some flexibility around how their "social bubble" will work as part of the state's COVID-19 roadmap.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton have moved to clarify some of the rules around the new measure.

From this Sunday, Melburnians living alone and single parents with all their children under 18 can nominate one person to visit their home.

There have been growing concerns about the impact of Melbourne's stage-four lockdown on people living by themselves.

Mr Andrews said the nominated support person does not have to live alone.

Much like intimate partners, the nominated person can also travel more than 5km from their home and stay overnight.

But they must abide by Melbourne's curfew which will be extended an hour from 9pm to 5am under the city's 'first step' of the pathway unveiled on Sunday.

"The curfew does apply, but the 5km limit does not," Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

A "social bubble" also cannot be formed between someone from metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

It will not run in conjunction with the intimate partner arrangement, meaning people will have to choose between the two schemes.

The support person can bring their children with them to their single friend's property if they cannot be left unattended.

Professor Sutton said they could come over to either house.

But if the nominated person lives with other adults, they must be out of the house when the single person visits.

The "social bubble" system will operate on an honesty policy, with people unable to change their nominee through the first and second steps.

"You can never say that no one will exploit this," Prof Sutton said.

"You can never say that about anything in this regard, and we've still got people who are doing the wrong thing occasionally.

"But overwhelmingly, people are following the rules and I think people understand that it's a risk if you go beyond what these restrictions allow."

Latest articles

Education

Bourchier St Primary School foundation students celebrate 100-day milestone as 100-year-olds

Before students across Victoria went back to remote learning, Bourchier St Primary School foundation students were able to have one last celebration. Just like at other schools across the region, children marked their first 100 days of school by...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire