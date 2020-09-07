National

PM brushes off Facebook and Google threats

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

Scott Morrison has brushed off a campaign from Facebook and Google against proposed news bargaining laws.

Facebook is threatening to remove news articles from Australian feeds and Google has said it would downgrade its search engine and YouTube services if the mandatory code is legislated.

The prime minister said he had met with senior executives from both internet giants, including the head of Google last week.

"I think people from these companies understand that when I say something I mean it and that I intend to follow through with it," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

"And therefore I would encourage them, very strongly, to work constructively and cooperatively with the process that is under way."

The prime minister is confident a "sensible" outcome can be reached.

"It won't need coercion - wherever it comes from - it's not something I respond very well to," he said.

