Man in court over Brisbane knife attack

Man in court over Brisbane knife attackBy AAP Newswire
A 37-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman with a knife while she was walking along a Brisbane street has appeared in court.
Jonathon Montgomery Wallace is charged with attempted murder following the alleged assault in East Brisbane at 2pm on Saturday.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was confronted by a man not known to her while walking along Vulture Street.
He allegedly stabbed her with a knife, causing serious injuries.
Wallace is charged with attempted murder, going armed to cause fear and possessing a knife in public.
He did not apply for bail and is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 27.