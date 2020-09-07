National

Man in court over Brisbane knife attack

By AAP Newswire

Roma Street Magistrates court (file image) - AAP

A 37-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman with a knife while she was walking along a Brisbane street has appeared in court.

Jonathon Montgomery Wallace is charged with attempted murder following the alleged assault in East Brisbane at 2pm on Saturday.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was confronted by a man not known to her while walking along Vulture Street.

He allegedly stabbed her with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Wallace is charged with attempted murder, going armed to cause fear and possessing a knife in public.

He did not apply for bail and is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 27.

