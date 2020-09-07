No bail for machete-wielding sex accused

A man accused of sexually abusing his nine-year-old grand-niece while "blind drunk" and then threatening cut police officers' heads off with a machete has been refused bail.

The 56-year-old, who cannot be named, also allegedly chased his family with the weapon, telling them "f*** off" when the girl spoke up.

His grand-niece allegedly said he'd been "trying to make me naked" and told him "don't do it, don't do it" in regional Victoria in March 2019.

The uncle was refused bail in Victoria's Supreme Court on Monday. It was his fourth bail attempt in a year.

When police were called about the alleged abuse, he is accused of telling them "see this knife, I will cut your f***ing head off" and slashing the front door mesh before being tasered.

The man later said he'd consumed about a litre of rum and was "blind drunk" but denied abusing the girl.

He faces eight charges, including two each of sexually penetrating a child under the age of 12, making threats to kill and resisting an emergency worker on duty.

He was previously granted bail to attend his mother's funeral interstate but this was revoked in June last year and he admitted breaching a court order.

His wife was accused of verbally abusing a police officer and magistrate when her husband was taken back into custody.

After one court hearing, she allegedly made it clear she'd researched the wife of the police informant in the case.

Justice John Champion found the evidence against the uncle to be strong and said there was an unacceptable risk he may interfere with witnesses or commit further offences if bailed.

The judge described the grand-niece's statement as the "clear, credible and coherent account of the alleged events by an intelligent child".

Acting for the uncle, barrister David Cronin had questioned the girl's credibility and raised the possibility some evidence may have been fabricated or the result of collusion.

There were pre-existing tensions in the family, with the accused's wife at one point alleging she herself had been sexually assaulted by the little girl's father. No charges were laid over that allegation.

The uncle's trial was initially slated for May but this was adjourned amid a suspension of juries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's spent more than 450 days in custody and is likely to stand trial between October 2021 and September 2022.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14