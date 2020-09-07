National

New SA ICAC to press on with MP inquiry

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's new corruption watchdog says she will continue to investigate a controversial allowance paid to some state MPs, and has secured a promise from three at the centre of the inquiry to provide information.

Ann Vanstone took over as Independent Commissioner Against Corruption last week, replacing Bruce Lander.

Mr Lander had begun an investigation into the country members' accommodation allowance paid to country MPs who are forced to stay in Adelaide for parliamentary business.

After a recent check on claims, a number of MPs repaid money while two ministers, Tim Whetstone and Stephan Knoll, quit the Liberal government cabinet because of errors they made.

The ICAC investigation includes the claims made by three government MPs, former upper house president Terry Stephens, Fraser Ellis and Adrian Pederick.

All three were asked to produce material by Mr Lander, but initially declined, questioning whether the documents would be covered by parliamentary privilege.

Ms Vanstone says she has now written to each of them to tell them she will continue the investigation but that she has withdrawn notices issued last month for them to produce relevant material.

"However, I asked that each of them voluntarily provide a narrower group of documents," she said in a statement on Monday.

"In the cases of Mr Stephens and Mr Pederick the documents I sought relate to proof of their places of residence at relevant times.

"For Mr Ellis, the documents go to his incurring actual expenditure during nights he stayed in Adelaide and also to demonstrate a requirement that he be in Adelaide on the occasions when claims were made."

Ms Vanstone said the solicitors for all three MPs had advised that they would provide the documents as soon as practicable.

