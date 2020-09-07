National

Virus restrictions sink services industry

By AAP Newswire

A construction site in Brisbane. - AAP

Activity in Australia's services sector sank further in August, when Victoria imposed a second round of coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian Industry Group's performance of services index fell 1.5 points to 42.5 in August, remaining below the 50-mark which separates contraction in the industry from expansion.

"The introduction of stage four restrictions in the greater Melbourne area following some optimism in July weighed heavily on business activity in Victoria and the impact was felt across other states," Ai Group said on Monday.

"Lower customer demand, increased activity restrictions and uncertainty all contributed to the deterioration in services activity in August."

Ai Group's business index also fell 2.1 points to 42.6 in August.

Business conditions remained negative across most sectors, but some bright spots persisted in food-related manufacturing, distribution and retailing

The Ai Group reports do not take into account the Victorian government's decision on Sunday to extend the lockdown for another two weeks with only minor tweaks, and beyond that restrictions will only gradually be lifted.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said while Premier Daniel Andrews' plan provided some welcome news, the state is still a long way from where it needs to be.

"Being a long way from where we need to be compared to other states like New South Wales, means more job losses, more businesses failings," Ms Westacott told Network Seven's Sunrise program.

She suspects some businesses will start leaving Victoria.

Victoria's decision follows last week's national accounts which showed a huge economic contraction in the June quarter and confirmed the nation is in recession.

Already one million people are unemployed, with predictions that another 400,000 jobs could go before Christmas.

