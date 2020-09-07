National

NT Chief Minister set to unveil ministry

By AAP Newswire

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner celebrates on election night. - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory Chief Minister is expected to unveil his new cabinet and portfolio responsibilities following the conclusion of election counting.

Labor holds a two-seat majority in the Top End's 25 seat parliament after an August 22 poll that quadrupled the number of Country Liberal Party seats.

The official declaration of the NT Election result is scheduled for Monday morning.

The Labor caucus team will also meet and leader Michael Gunner is expected to announce the new ministry later in the day.

The full distribution of preferences concluded on Friday, with the ALP winning 14 seats, the CLP eight, Territory Alliance on one and two going to independents.

On election day a fortnight ago, Mr Gunner said he was confident of forming a majority government and ruled out doing any deals.

However, the final count showed a narrow victory in some seats.

Labor's Mark Turner won the inner-Darwin electorate of Blain by just 13 votes over the CLP on a two-party preferred basis. Former CLP chief minister Terry Mills, who was trying to retain the seat as leader of the newly-formed Territory Alliance, polled a distant third.

The ALP missed increasing its majority by just seven votes in the seat of Barkly, where CLP candidate Steve Edgington claimed a narrow victory on the two-party preferred count.

Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro has signalled a "new generation" for her Country Liberal Party, which has increased its seats from two to eight.

"The CLP is back," she said.

NORTHERN TERRITORY PARLIAMENT (25 SEATS)

* Labor: 14

* Country Liberal Party: eight

* Independents: two

* Territory Alliance: one

Latest articles

Tennis

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with the ball following a point during his fourth round match.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Zverev cruises into US Open quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces as he demolished Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Ex-champion Kerber crashes out to Brady

Jennifer Brady swatted aside former US Open champion Angelique Kerber to reach the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire