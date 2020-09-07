National

AAP launches crowdfunding campaign

By AAP Newswire

Supporters of independent and trusted news are being asked to help Australian democracy by backing the nation's newswire, AAP.

Having survived closure at the hands of media giants Nine and News Corp, Australian Associated Press continues to battle a brutal news landscape and on Monday launched a crowdfunding campaign to help support its production of accurate and objective articles.

"Professional journalism and photography is priceless for any democracy, but it doesn't come for free," AAP chair Jonty Low said.

"An Australia without the media diversity that AAP provides is unimaginable for most Australians, which is why we are so determined to find new ways for the community to support us."

Last month the newswire moved to a not-for-profit operation after being extended a lifeline by philanthropists and investors, but the new model also relies on community support.

"There are incredible levels of public goodwill for AAP and we need to harness that to ensure its decades-old contribution continues," CEO Emma Cowdroy said.

"Today's crowdfunding initiative for the first time gives all those Australians who wanted to help an opportunity to contribute to us directly."

When AAP's closure was announced in March, federal parliament's lower house lamented the news.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the newswire's "proud history here in the Australian parliament".

"They have a wonderful history in this place and when you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end ... that is a matter of real concern," he said.

Support spanned the divides of party politics.

"You will leave a massive void in terms of information coverage," Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told the chamber after naming each of the press gallery's AAP journalists.

"Democracy should not be taken for granted ... the Australian public will be less informed as a result of the decision today, which is a great tragedy."

Labor MPs held up signs that read "thank you AAP".

Philanthropists rallied and were able to maintain a downsized version of "the wire", which continues to provide Australians with a vital source of photography, coverage of sport, politics and court, world and breaking news, plus a FactCheck service.

In the past AAP has provided vital and sometimes exclusive coverage of events including diplomatic visits, royal commission hearings, Australian sporting tours and parliamentary inquiries.

AAP's content is replicated across print, digital and broadcast platforms in Australia and overseas.

