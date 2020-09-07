National

Qld govt to open books ahead of election

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland government will reveal just how damaging the COVID-19 has been to its finances as miners demand certainty on royalties just eight weeks out from the state election.

Treasurer Cameron Dick will deliver a mini-budget on Monday before he's questioned about it by the parliament's economics and governance committee on Friday.

It will be the last chance for voters to assess Labor's economic credentials before the October 31 election.

The government cancelled its 2020/21 budget but Mr Dick has already indicated the books are in bad shape due to the pandemic.

The treasurer revealed in July that net debt would surpass $100 billion by June 2021, a jump of almost $17 billion over the forward estimates in December, which is the same amount the federal government spent on its March stimulus plan.

Despite a predicted 20 per cent surge in debt, the government is spending $6 billion in health and economic initiatives to weather the pandemic.

The 20 per cent surge in net debt was expected to come with a $6.5 billion fall in revenue planned over 2019/20 and 2020/21, driven by shrinking GST allocations and mining royalties.

Before Monday's mini-budget, mining companies were putting pressure on the government to offer them 10 years of royalty stability.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane says that certainty will attract new investors, get large-scale projects off the ground, create jobs and secure billions more in royalties.

"This is an opportunity for the government to secure Queensland's future post-COVID," he said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said on Friday she was looking for the Labor government to deliver a budget this year because it was the only state that had not.

"If you don't have a budget you don't have a plan and if you don't have a plan you've got no recovery out of COVID," she said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Payten slams ‘wrong call’ sin bin in loss

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten has slammed a call to sin-bin Jazz Tevaga in their loss to Parramatta on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Holmes finding feet at NRL’s Cowboys

Instrumental in North Queensland’s win over St George Illawarra, Valentine Holmes gave a glimpse of what made him one of the NRL’s hottest properties.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys edge Dragons in NRL golden point

North Queensland have snapped a nine-game NRL losing streak with a field goal in golden point extra time enough seeing off St George Illawarra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire