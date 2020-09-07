NSW case caught virus while wearing mask

More than 100 health workers across two Sydney hospitals are waiting to see if they have COVID-19, after a colleague caught the virus while wearing a mask.

There are four new cases of coronavirus in NSW, including three healthcare workers at two Sydney hospitals and a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

The three healthcare workers were diagnosed during investigations into an emergency department doctor reported on Saturday who worked at Sydney's Concord Repatriation General Hospital and Liverpool Hospital while infectious.

Another case, a visitor to a hospital emergency department where the doctor worked or sought treatment, will be included in Tuesday's numbers, taking the cluster to five.

Patients considered close contacts and all staff at Concord and Liverpool EDs at the same times as the positive cases are being isolated and tested.

Authorities are concerned by the likelihood at least one of the new cases caught the virus while both parties were wearing masks.

"For some of the cases there isn't that clear-cut direct contact without a surgical mask," NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant told reporters on Monday.

Her team is investigating whether the new cases caught the virus by touching a contaminated object.

"We are exploring avenues of whether there could be fomite transmission," Dr Chant said.

"What that means in lay terms is if your hands are contaminated, and then you're touching computer screens or touching pens and pencils pieces of paper, can you actually transmit the virus?"

The three newly reported health workers reported having no symptoms while at work and also wore personal protective equipment while caring for patients.

Dr Chant said NSW hospitals were still operating safely and effectively, and it was important NSW residents don't delay urgent care.

Meanwhile, two Sydney schools are closed after students tested positive while the number of cases linked to a CBD gym has grown to 64.

Kincoppal-Rose Bay School in Sydney's east is closed for on-site learning on Monday after two year 7 students were among the 10 new cases reported in NSW on Sunday.

Lidcombe Public School in western Sydney is also closed after a new case was linked to the school.

Despite a number of outbreaks in schools in recent months, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday confirmed school formals and graduations would be allowed to go ahead in term 4.

Health authorities are working with the education sector to come up with appropriate COVID-safe plans, but Dr Chant has hinted she may allow dancing, despite the activity being banned at weddings.