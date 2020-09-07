Four new COVID-19 infections in NSW

There are four new cases of coronavirus in NSW, three of whom are healthcare workers at two Sydney hospitals and one a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health said the four new cases were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday night, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,929.

There were 10,129 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 38,526 in the previous 24 hours - but the latter number includes 18,956 tests conducted by a private laboratory between August 10 and September 2, not previously reported to NSW Health.

The three infected healthcare workers were diagnosed after investigations into the healthcare worker case reported on Saturday who worked at the emergency departments in Sydney's Concord Repatriation General Hospital and Liverpool Hospital.

Four healthcare workers across Concord and Liverpool EDs have now tested positive.

The previously reported health care worker worked two shifts while potentially infectious. These shifts took place at Concord Emergency Department last Tuesday from 2pm until midnight and at Liverpool ED on Thursday from 8am to 6pm.

The health care worker reported wearing full PPE for all patient interactions and a mask at other times. The person was isolated and was tested immediately on developing symptoms.

The three new cases reported on Monday are:

* A healthcare worker who worked at Concord ED on Tuesday from 7pm until 7am while potentially infectious

* Two healthcare workers who worked at Liverpool ED on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The three newly reported health workers reported having no symptoms while at work and wore personal protective equipment while caring for patients.

In addition, overnight a new case has been reported in a visitor to a patient at Concord ED last Tuesday and that case will be reported in Tuesday's numbers.

Patients considered close contacts and all staff working at Concord and Liverpool EDs at the same times as the positive cases are being isolated and tested. Investigations into the source of these infections are ongoing.

Meanwhile, two Sydney schools are closed after students tested positive while the number of cases linked to a CBD gym has grown to 64.

The prestigious Kincoppal-Rose Bay School in Sydney's east is closed for on-site learning on Monday after two year 7 students were among the 10 new cases reported in NSW on Sunday.

Lidcombe Public School in western Sydney is also closed after a new case was linked to the school.

Both schools are undergoing deep cleaning and contact tracing is under way.

NSW Health is treating 83 COVID-19 cases, including seven in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated.