Vic roadmap revealed as lockdown extended

Victoria's roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions has been described as a "road to nowhere", with Melbourne set to remain under stage four lockdown for another two weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled his much-anticipated four-step plan to ease the nation's toughest coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.

Under the plan, Melbourne's stage four restrictions will remain in place for another two weeks, though from September 14 the nightly curfew will start an hour later at 9pm and run until 5am.

People living alone will also be able to nominate a friend or family member who can visit them, while two hours of daily exercise will be allowed, including "social interactions" such as having a picnic at a local park or reading a book at the beach.

The curfew won't be lifted until October 26, with people able to leave their homes for non-essential reasons.

The lockdown will only lift on that date if the average number of new cases falls below five and there are fewer than five unknown source cases.

Up to five visitors from a nominated household and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will also be allowed.

"We can't run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that COVID normal," Mr Andrews said on Sunday.

"I want a Christmas that is as close to normal as possible and this is the only way, these steps are the only way that we will get to that point."

The premier said the nominated 14-day average of five cases provided a 97 per cent chance of avoiding having to go back into lockdown.

Victoria's average daily number of cases during the previous 14 days was about 100.

"If you open up at that level you are not open for long," he said.

The last step will come into effect from November 23, if Victoria goes 14 days with no new cases, allowing public gatherings of up to 50 people and 20 home visitors at a time.

All remaining restrictions will be removed when Victoria goes 28 days with no new cases, although masks will likely remain compulsory for some time.

Regional Victoria, however, will be able to move to the third step of restrictions "quite soon".

"It will be, perhaps, a matter of weeks before regional Victoria can move to a very different range of settings compared to metropolitan Melbourne," Mr Andrews said.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra was among a chorus of critics who said the plan did not do enough to protect struggling businesses.

"We were hoping for a road to recovery. Today we have been delivered a road to nowhere," he said.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 63 new cases and five more deaths, taking the state's toll to 666 and the national figure to 753.