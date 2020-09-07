National

PM warns of cost as Andrews stands firm

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Premier Daniel Andrews is standing firm on keeping a tight hold on restrictions over the coming weeks as Victoria battles to suppress the deadly coronavirus.

The harsh lockdown in Melbourne will continue for another two weeks from next Sunday with only minor tweaks, and beyond that restrictions will only gradually be lifted.

"I want to get the place open and I want to keep it open," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

"Unless this is done safely and steadily, that simply won't happen."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a joint statement with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt, said the extended restrictions would come at a cost to both the Victorian and national economies, resulting in further job losses.

They also distanced themselves from the Premier Andrews' decision saying it is solely the making of the Victorian government.

"We will continue to support Victorians and the businesses that employ them as they deal with the impacts of the state's second wave," they said.

Business groups went further, with the Australian Industry Group saying the actions and failures of the Victorian government will make the state an economic basket case that will drag on the national economy for years.

Australia's national death toll is 753 after Victoria recorded five more fatalities on Sunday, taking the state's total to 666.

There were 63 new infections in Victoria. The daily figure has been steadily tracking lower in recent weeks and is now frequently below 100.

NSW recorded 10 new coronavirus cases, including two year 7 students from a prestigious Sydney Catholic school.

Queensland has recorded two more infections while more than 200 hospital staff are in quarantine after being linked to the growing Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and Queensland Corrective Services cluster.

Latest articles

Rugby

Payten slams ‘wrong call’ sin bin in loss

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten has slammed a call to sin-bin Jazz Tevaga in their loss to Parramatta on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Holmes finding feet at NRL’s Cowboys

Instrumental in North Queensland’s win over St George Illawarra, Valentine Holmes gave a glimpse of what made him one of the NRL’s hottest properties.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys edge Dragons in NRL golden point

North Queensland have snapped a nine-game NRL losing streak with a field goal in golden point extra time enough seeing off St George Illawarra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire