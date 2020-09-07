PM warns of cost as Andrews stands firm

Premier Daniel Andrews is standing firm on keeping a tight hold on restrictions over the coming weeks as Victoria battles to suppress the deadly coronavirus.

The harsh lockdown in Melbourne will continue for another two weeks from next Sunday with only minor tweaks, and beyond that restrictions will only gradually be lifted.

"I want to get the place open and I want to keep it open," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

"Unless this is done safely and steadily, that simply won't happen."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a joint statement with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt, said the extended restrictions would come at a cost to both the Victorian and national economies, resulting in further job losses.

They also distanced themselves from the Premier Andrews' decision saying it is solely the making of the Victorian government.

"We will continue to support Victorians and the businesses that employ them as they deal with the impacts of the state's second wave," they said.

Business groups went further, with the Australian Industry Group saying the actions and failures of the Victorian government will make the state an economic basket case that will drag on the national economy for years.

Australia's national death toll is 753 after Victoria recorded five more fatalities on Sunday, taking the state's total to 666.

There were 63 new infections in Victoria. The daily figure has been steadily tracking lower in recent weeks and is now frequently below 100.

NSW recorded 10 new coronavirus cases, including two year 7 students from a prestigious Sydney Catholic school.

Queensland has recorded two more infections while more than 200 hospital staff are in quarantine after being linked to the growing Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and Queensland Corrective Services cluster.