UNESCO warned of threat to heritage sites

By AAP Newswire

Australian conservation groups have written to the director-general of UNESCO warning of the Australian government's "alarming moves" to weaken the nation's environmental protections.

Last week the Morrison government rammed through environmental laws that pave the way for states to take over approvals to standards that have yet to be developed.

In the letter to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Director-General Audrey Azouley, the 13 groups argue as a ratified signatory to the World Heritage Convention, the government has a responsibility to identify, protect, and conserve world heritage sites.

These include the Great Barrier Reef, the Gondwana Rainforests, the Ningaloo Coast, the Tasmanian Wilderness and the Wet Tropics.

"Australia's World Heritage Areas are important homes for threatened wildlife like the koala, the cassowary and the grey-headed flying fox," Australian Conservation Foundation CEO, Kelly O'Shanassy said.

"But the plan to hand environmental powers to states and territories would make these species and their habitats more vulnerable than ever."

Environmental Justice Australia co-CEO, Nicola Rivers said weakening legal protection for these areas would be an international shame for Australia.

"(It would) send a shocking message that one of the wealthiest nations can't manage to safeguard its 20 World Heritage sites," Environmental Justice Australia co-CEO, Nicola Rivers said.

The letter is signed by:

Australian Conservation Foundation

Australian Marine Conservation Society

Birdlife Australia

Bob Brown Foundation

Colong Foundation for Wilderness

Environmental Justice Australia

Fight For Our Reef

Humane Society International Australia

Protect Ningaloo

Queensland Conservation Council

Tasmanian Conservation Trust

Wilderness Society

WWF Australia.

