Feedback sought for energy grid overhaul

By AAP Newswire

Feedback is being sought on how Australia's electricity grid should be reformed to cope with the impending influx of renewable energy.

The Energy Security Board on Monday released a consultation paper for public feedback focused on seven initiatives, including strategies for ageing thermal generation and consumers generating their own power.

"These initiatives consider almost all aspects of how electricity is generated and dispatched, how consumers can access the services they want and how investment can occur in the most efficient way to avoid unnecessary costs," ESB chair Kerry Schott said.

"It is clear that the rules and market frameworks need to evolve to keep up with the accelerating pace of change, which is leading to security and reliability challenges and less than ideal outcomes for consumers."

Submissions are open until October 19 with the results to be handed to energy ministers by the end of the year.

Dr Schott acknowledges it's a big agenda.

"But the scale of the challenges mean it is imperative that this package be considered holistically," she said.

"No reform will be left behind."

More than two million households now have solar panels, up from 100,000 a decade ago.

In the past 10 years more than 10GW of grid-scale renewables connect to the NEM, 5GW in the last 3 years.

Final recommendations will be made to Australia's energy ministers by mid-2021.

