National

Further lockdown in Vic comes at cost: PM

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the extended lockdown in Victoria will be crushing news for Victorians and a reminder of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt, Mr Morrison said the Victorian government's proposed roadmap from its harsh restrictions would come at a further economic cost.

"While this needs to be weighed up against mitigating the risk of further community outbreak, it is also true that the continued restrictions will have further impact on the Victorian and national economy, in further job losses and loss of livelihoods, as well as impacting on mental health," they said.

"Of course the federal government would like to see restrictions in Victoria lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but at the end of the day these are decisions solely for the Victorian government to determine and the roadmap released today is a Victorian government plan."

The federal government would consider the Victorian modelling and settings that were being provided to its experts and officials, including the chief medical officer, and await their advice before responding further, they said.

The government will also seek feedback from Victorian business and industry to understand their concerns and seek to ensure they are addressed.

Latest articles

Sport

Basketball Victoria signals potential junior CBL season

BASKETBALL for country juniors is set to look a little different with a new junior basketball competition currently in the works at Basketball Victoria. During the past few months, the state governing body has been hard at work preparing a junior...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Running Sisters | Lisa Grove

LISA Groves’ running journey began just over 11 years ago, with the aim to regain fitness. She had just welcomed her son Alex into the world and was living in England with her partner Andy. Lisa travelled as a student to the UK for a 12-month...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Echuca local welcomes NAB League and VFL changes

FORMER Bendigo Pioneers coach and Williamstown Football Club’s head of development Brett Henderson believes changes to the VFL and NAB League will bring positive development to the game. The AFL recently announced it would make a raft of new...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire