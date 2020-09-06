Vic business slams govt’s COVID pathway

Business groups have attacked the Victorian Labor government's roadmap out of the state's coronavirus crisis, saying it only delivers more despair.

Under the government's plan announced on Sunday, there will be no substantial change for vulnerable retail and hospitality operators for another seven weeks and even then some restrictions will remain.

But Premier Daniel Andrews, pointing to his own family's small business background, said there was no other way to get to "COVID-normal" conditions.

"We will get these businesses open as soon as we can," he told reporters.

"I'm disappointed too that I cannot have better news for people today but false hope is no hope.

"The notion of saying to people 'no worries, open up next week', when you know, because the science tells you, they will be open for weeks and then they will be closed again - it is not an answer.

"The key point here is to open and stay open."

Victorians were earlier on Sunday warned of this prospect when the government released sobering modelling from the University of Melbourne.

The modelling warned that on current levels of social distancing, the state's 14-day average case number was likely to be around 63 cases by September 17.

"With so many cases in the community, re-opening at this point will risk a resurgence, undoing all of the gains achieved from lockdown," it said.

The Real Estate Institute of Victoria slammed the government's plan, saying it would keep the property market shut down and claimed it had not 'genuinely" consulted with business groups.

"The initial 'consultation' we were invited to amounted to a roundtable with over 35 industries all at one time, meaning only a handful had an opportunity to put their case forward," it said.

It wants the government to ease the ban on property inspections for people who "who desperately need to buy or lease a property".

Peak national employer body, Australian Industry Group, also accused the government of a lack of consultation and branded the roadmap "a document of despair for industry and their employees".

"We participated in consultations on the plan in good faith but it is clear the Victorian government has chosen to ignore practical advice about how to now safely reopen workplaces and get the economy moving," Ai Group CEO Innes Willox said.

"Employers now talk openly of the stress their Victorian workforce is under, coping with ... the threat to their own job security."

Under the government's plan, from October 26 retailers and hairdressers can reopen.

Restaurants, bars and cafes will partially reopen with group limits of 10, mostly for outdoor seating, while practising density limits.

Restrictions will be eased further from November 23, when real estate businesses can open with appropriated safety measures.

Restaurants, bars and cafes can host indoor groups of up to 20 people for seated service, with cap of 50 for indoor and outdoor.

Even so, any easings depending on the state meeting staged "trigger points" for daily case numbers.

A phased return to onsite work for those who have been working from home won't happen until Victoria reaches "COVID normal", when no new cases are recorded for 28 days and there are no active cases.

"The difficulty for me and my team, and all of us comes, from the fact that this will cause pain. It absolutely will. But it is the only option that we have," Mr Andrews said.