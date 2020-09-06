National

Gun registry staff to face Edwards inquest

By AAP Newswire

Inquest into Sydney siblings' deaths - AAP

How a father was able to access weapons he used to murder his children in their Sydney home is expected to form a key part of a coronial inquest due to open on Monday.

Jack and Jennifer Edwards, aged 15 and 13, were shot dead in a bedroom of the West Pennant Hills home they shared with their mother Olga on July 5, 2018.

The deaths of her two children devastated Olga, who was taken into the care of family, friends and local police in the months after the murders.

She took her life a fortnight before Christmas the same year.

"Olga was an amazing person," friend Olga Burykina told AAP.

"Kind, clever, beautiful, strong, hardworking. Her kids were everything to her. I have always admired her.

"She never complained. She was very private person and never wanted any media attention to her family."

After storming into the home to kill the teenagers, their estranged father, John Ian Edwards, returned to his Normanhurst home and took his own life.

His actions shocked the nation, prompting politicians and activist groups to launch reviews of firearms and domestic violence legislation.

Edwards had legally purchased several weapons in the year prior, including a Smith and Wesson 586 .357-calibre handgun and a Glock 17A 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

The NSW Firearms Registry, a wing of the NSW Police Force, is expected to be heavily scrutinised during the three-week inquest into the four deaths, scheduled to begin at Lidcombe on Monday before State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan.

Registry staff awarded a special Commissioner's Permit to Edwards in March 2017 to enable his participation in a gun safety course.

The financial planner sought the special permit after his first P650 training application was rejected automatically in 2010 due to a three-year apprehended violence order issued in 2000.

According to internal police documents released to NSW Parliament in 2019, Edwards was subject to a thorough criminal review before he was issued the permit.

In response to the children's homicides, the name of the permit was changed and Commissioner Mick Fuller - who wasn't involved in the issuing of Edwards' permit - ordered the registry stop issuing new P650 Commissioner's Permits.

At the time of the July 2018 shooting, Edwards owned at least three rifles and two pistols, all of which he had indicated would be stored at St Marys Pistol Club.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

