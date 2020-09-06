National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

By AAP Newswire

A prestigious Sydney Catholic school is one of two schools forced to close temporarily after students tested positive to COVID-19.

Two year 7 students at Kincoppal-Rose Bay School in Sydney's east are among 10 new cases reported in NSW on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 3925.

In a statement, the school confirmed it would be closed on Monday while cleaning and contact tracing was undertaken.

NSW Health said cleaning and contact tracing were also taking place at Lidcombe Public School in western Sydney after a new case was linked to the school.

It will be also closed for on-site teaching and learning on Monday.

Of the 10 new cases, two are under investigation - a man in his 40s from northern Sydney and a child from western Sydney.

Three have been linked to the City Tattersalls Club gym cluster, bringing its total to 64, and one is a contact of a previously reported case.

The other four are returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

One of the new cases has been linked to Hyde Park Medical Centre in Liverpool Street in Sydney's CBD.

Patients who attended the centre's physiotherapy, pathology, dermatology and dental practices and pharmacy on the ground floor between August 24 and September 5 have been asked to watch for symptoms.

Another case was confirmed in a health worker who wore PPE at Concord Hospital on September 1 and Liverpool Hospital on September 3.

All patients and staff in close contact have been advised to isolate and get tested.

Seven COVID-19 patients in NSW are in intensive care, with four ventilated.

Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd on Saturday commended NSW contact tracers for helping curb the spread of infections.

Prof Kidd said Sunday would be a hard Father's Day for many who would be separated from dads because of health measures.

NSW Health advised against visiting fathers in aged care homes in Sydney and the Blue Mountains or on the Central Coast on Sunday.

"We understand this will be difficult for many families on Father's Day, however our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus into the most vulnerable people in the community," Dr Christine Selvey said.

A further six people have been charged after small anti-lockdown protests took place on Saturday in the Sydney CBD, western Sydney's Olympic Park and Byron Bay in northern NSW.

A total of nine people have now been charged over the protests, including a 45-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an officer and a 34-year-old man who allegedly failed to comply with a police direction at Olympic Park.

Four men have been charged in Byron Bay, including a 34-year-old who allegedly assaulted an officer.

Police also handed out 81 fines worth $1000 each for alleged breaches of public health orders at the protests.

