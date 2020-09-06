All eyes on Victoria’s exit from lockdown

The federal government is keeping a watchful eye on the Victorian's 'roadmap' out of its harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews will on Sunday unveil his plan to eventually end the lockdowns across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

His announcement will come against the backdrop of a further 63 new infections and five more deaths in the state.

This takes the state's total fatalities to 666 and the national death toll to 753.

Daily case numbers in the southern state have been tracking steadily down in recent weeks and are now usually below 100.

Federal Liberal MP Ben Morton and assistant minister to Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Andrews' plan has been developed by the Victorian government for Victoria alone.

"It's not a plan that's been developed in partnership or close consultation with the Commonwealth," Mr Morton told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

He said the plan must ensure Victoria now has the testing, tracing and quarantine capacity like that in NSW.

"Any plan to avoid lockdowns and any plan to get out of lockdowns has to demonstrate that there are those mechanisms," he said.

The effects of the Victorian situation are felt across the country as state and territory leaders try to keep the virus out of their communities while protecting agriculture and other industries.

Economists are concerned the Victorian situation could prolong the country's recovery from recession after data last week showed the economy contract sharply in the June quarter.

Friction between federal and state governments over border closures remains with Western Australia refusing to join other states aiming to reopen before Christmas at Friday's national cabinet.

But Mr Morton does believe the national cabinet of federal, state and territory leaders is now fractured, nor did he believe border closures were linked to upcoming elections in Queensland and WA next year.

"The response to COVID-19 is in different stages around the country at this point of time and that's why there needs to be a different approach," he said.

But Resources Minister Keith Pitt said he was "frustrated" Queensland's decision to keep its borders closed at this stage, even though conceded it is popular with the electorate.

"But on the border communities, in particular, it's been absolutely devastating," he said.