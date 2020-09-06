Vic premier to reveal path out of lockdown

Premier Daniel Andrews is set to reveal the "roadmap" out of Victoria's COVID-19 lockdowns on Sunday as Victorians yearn for light at the end of the tunnel.

Meetings have been held late into the night as the government and health advisors nail down how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stage four and stage three restrictions.

The Victorian community and especially Melburnians, who have been subject to night curfews, workforce shutdowns, limits to local travel and bans on social visits, want relief.

Melbourne entered stage four restrictions in August for six weeks, with the public told the measures would hold until September 13.

The government has already flagged that single people who live alone may be soon permitted to have a visitor as concerns have grown about the mental health effects of prolonged social isolation.

The state's coronavirus death toll is 661 following 11 additional deaths on Saturday.

There were 76 new diagnoses reported on Saturday, making a total of 1956 active cases.

Infection rates have been dropping since stage three restrictions were reintroduced in Melbourne in July and then later stage four.

Daily case numbers started to dip below 100 in late August and have mostly stayed out of triple digits since.

Many Melburnians cling to the premier's daily reports of the figures, for signs of the state's progress towards normality.

Mr Andrews has long said that a return to pre-pandemic life is a long way off but the way forward is a new kind of normal.

"(The strategy) will give us a 'COVID normal' that we can lock in so that as we look to Christmas and to 2021," he said on Saturday.

"We have every confidence we can have a stable set of rules."

The premier and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton have been at pains recently to ask the public to remain disciplined in their lockdown efforts despite sunny spring weather tempting people outdoors.

"This is the last gasp of the virus and we need to work harder than maybe we've ever done before to make sure that that last gasp is, indeed, the last one," Prof Sutton said on Saturday.

Discontent in some quarters has grown throughout Melbourne's lockdown period, with just a small minority expressing their opposition to the premier's cautious approach.

Police arrested 17 people and fined at least 160 others on Saturday for taking part in an anti-lockdown rally in the city.