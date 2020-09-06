Melbourne curfew remains until October 26

Melbourne will remain under coronavirus lockdown until at least October 26 but some restrictions will be eased from midnight next Sunday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has outlined a four-step plan for the state to return to normality if case numbers continue to fall.

From September 14, the nightly curfew will start an hour later at 9pm and run until 5am.

People living alone can nominate a friend or family member who can visit them and two hours of daily exercise will be allowed, including "social interactions" such as having a picnic at a local park or reading a book at the beach.

Further restrictions could be eased from September 28 and the government will consider lifting the curfew entirely from October 26, depending on case numbers.

"We can't run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that COVID normal," Mr Andrew said on Sunday.

From September 28, up to five people from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors for social interaction.

Childcare centres will be allowed to reopen without permits and workers across construction and manufacturing can return to their jobs, along with landscape and maintenance workers who operate alone.

All VCE and VCAL students across Melbourne and regional Victoria will attend on-site for the General Achievement Test from October 5.

Prep to grade two students in Melbourne will return to classrooms from October 12 and all regional students will return in the same week.

The move to "second step" restrictions from September 28 will only happen if there is an average daily case rate of 30 to 50 cases in metropolitan Melbourne over the previous 14 days.

Melburnians will be freed from the lockdown from October 26 if the average number of new cases falls below five and there are less than five unknown source cases.

This means that there will be no restrictions on reasons to leave home.

Along with the curfew being removed, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outdoors and up to five visitors will be allowed from a nominated household.

"Essentially, each of these steps is less than we would like to do," Mr Andrews said.

"We would all like to open up as quickly as possible. We would all like to find that COVID normal or go back to actual normal as soon as possible.

"But that is not the nature of this virus. It is wicked in many ways."

The last step will come into effect from November 23, if Victoria goes 14 days with no new cases, allowing public gatherings of up to 50 people and 20 home visitors at a time.

All remaining restrictions will be removed when Victoria goes 28 days with no new cases.

Victorians were warned earlier on Sunday that daily coronavirus cases might not be low enough by mid-September, raising the prospect of more months under restrictions.

University of Melbourne modelling said based on current levels of social distancing, the 14-day case average was likely to be around 63 cases by September 17. On Friday, Victoria's 14-day case average was 116.

Restrictions could be "reimposed and last much longer" if there was a resurgence of cases.

"Keeping Stage 4 restrictions until case numbers are low enough to safely reopen will enable all Victorians to get back to COVID-normal, faster," the modelling said.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 63 new cases and five more deaths.

This takes the state's total fatalities to 666 and the national death toll to 753.