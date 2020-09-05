National

Violent anti-lockdown arrests in Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police at the Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne. - AAP

Unmasked anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested by police during violent scuffles in Melbourne.

Officers were punched by one man at the city's Shrine of Remembrance on Saturday before being fitted with a mask and handcuffs.

He was one of more than 20 people arrested at the scene, an AAP photographer reported.

More than 100 people had gathered at the Shrine.

Meanwhile Premier Daniel Andrews was updating the daily coronavirus statistics, including that 11 more people have died and there have been another 76 COVID-19 diagnoses.

