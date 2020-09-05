Police arrest, fine lockdown protesters

Police have arrested 15 people and handed out more than 150 fines to anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne, with more arrests to come.

Police say about 200 people attended the rally, which started at the Shrine of Remembrance on Saturday morning and moved on to Albert Park.

Violent scuffles between protesters and police broke out resulting in 15 arrests, 14 of which were for breaching chief health officer directions and one for assaulting a police officer.

All those arrested are in custody, with police saying they will make more arrests as investigations continue.

One officer suffered cuts to the head.

"Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city today, putting the lives of Victorians at risk," a police statement said.

An AAP photographer on scene said a man punched officers at the city's Shrine of Remembrance before being fitted with a mask and handcuffs.

Later at Albert Park, police reportedly surrounded a group of about 30-50 protesters, pushing some to the ground.

Some of the demonstrators carried placards with anti-government sentiments and at one stage were singing the national anthem.

Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said on Saturday the protesters represented a minority of Victorians.

"While there may be a few hundred people who are protesting there are millions of people who are adhering to the restrictions and doing all they can to bring COVID-19 under control in that state," he said.

Police are on standby for a number of rallies across Victoria after plans were aired to challenge the state's strict lockdown, rules which include an 8pm to 5am curfew, and limited travel and time away from home.

Before Saturday, police confirmed they had arrested four men in connection with the planned Freedom Day rally.

Those arrests followed the well-publicised arrest of a pregnant Ballarat woman over allegations of a separate rally planned there for Saturday.

As the protest happened, Premier Daniel Andrews was updating the daily coronavirus statistics with 11 more people who died and another 76 cases.

News of the arrests did not reach the news conference but Mr Andrews sent a general message to those protesting.

"It is not smart, it is not safe, it is not lawful. In fact it is absolutely selfish to be out there protesting," he said.

"The only fight we should be engaged in is against this virus."