Queensland minister O’Rourke to step down

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's minister for communities, disability services and seniors has declared she will not recontest her seat at the upcoming state election.

Coralee O'Rourke, the MP for the Townsville-based seat of Mundingburra, said she needed to put her health first after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

She will not recontest her marginal seat for Labor on October 31.

"Throughout the years, I have been open and honest with our community about my battle with breast cancer," Ms O'Rourke said in a statement on Saturday.

"I have been open about the treatment I have received, the status of my recovery and my longstanding desire to always return and resume my service to the Mundingburra community.

"Following additional surgery in recent weeks, I have come to the realisation that I need to focus all my attention on my health - for my wellbeing, for my family, and for our community - and that is why I've had to make this difficult decision."

Ms O'Rourke has served as member for Mundingburra since early 2015.

She said she was proud of the work she'd achieved, including the establishment of the Townsville Women's Centre and The Oasis Townsville for ex-ADF members.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanked Ms O'Rourke for her service.

"I am sad that she will not recontest her seat but family and health come first ... I wish Coralee all the best for the future," Ms Palaszczuk said in a statement.

