Preferences hand ALP two-seat NT majority

By AAP Newswire

Two-seat majority for NT Labor - AAP

Labor holds a two-seat majority in the Northern Territory parliament after the finalisation of preferences in an election that quadrupled the number of Country Liberal Party seats.

The distribution of preferences was concluded overnight, with the ALP finishing with 14 seats, the CLP eight, Territory Alliance on one and two going to independents.

On election day a fortnight ago, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he was confident of forming majority government in the 25-seat parliament. The final count shows a narrow victory in some seats.

Labor's Mark Turner won the inner-Darwin electorate of Blain by just 13 votes over the CLP on a two-party preferred basis. Former CLP chief minister Terry Mills, who was trying to retain the seat as leader of the newly-formed Territory Alliance, polled a distant third.

The ALP missed increasing its majority by just seven votes in the seat of Barkly, where CLP candidate Steve Edgington claimed a narrow victory on the two-party preferred count.

Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro has signalled a "new generation" for her Country Liberal Party, which has increased its seats from two to eight.

"The CLP is back," she said.

NORTHERN TERRITORY PARLIAMENT (25 SEATS)

* Labor: 14

* Country Liberal Party: eight

* Independents: two

* Territory Alliance: one

