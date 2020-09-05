Vic lockdown roadmap ‘not yet finalised’

Daniel Andrews' plan to lead Victoria out of COVID-19 lockdown remains a work-in-progress less than 24 hours before it's announced.

The premier is on Sunday expected to reveal how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stage four and three lockdowns.

Victoria reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 76 additional diagnoses on Saturday, as anti-lockdown protesters were arrested in violent clashes with police at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance.

Mr Andrews said discussions would continue well into Saturday evening about the plan for Victoria's coronavirus recovery.

"Those decisions have not been finalised yet," he said, giving only a framework of what will be included.

"We will outline what we will be doing in regional Victoria, what we will be doing in metro Melbourne, a time sequence, a series of triggers - all of which will be designed not to keep people locked in for a moment longer than they need to be, but instead to ease out of these restrictions in a steady and safe way."

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said case numbers were slowly heading in the right direction and there was light at the end of the tunnel for the state.

"We are on the winning stretch now, there's no question," he said.

"This is the last gasp of the virus, and we need to work harder than maybe we've ever done before to make sure that that last gasp is, indeed, the last one.

"If we can do everything that's required now, we will drive those numbers down and we will get to a point where we can keep them down."

Saturday's statistics, which include a further 10 deaths linked to aged care outbreaks, take Victoria's death toll to 661 and the national count to 748.

There are 1956 active cases in the state, a drop from Friday's figure of 2,060.

Mr Andrews said if the state were to open up with current numbers there would be an explosion of cases and hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths.

He lashed anti-lockdown protesters as selfish and urged people to adhere to restrictions on community movement.

"The only protest we should be engaged in, the only argument ... we should be engaged in is against this virus," said.

A man who punched police at protest at the Shrine of Remembrance on Saturday was one of more than 20 people arrested at the scene.

Up to 300 people gathered at the Shrine.

Police are on standby for a number of protests across Victoria after plans were aired to challenge the state's strict lockdown rules which include an 8pn to 5am curfew and limited travel and time away from home.

Four men were earlier arrested and charged with incitement over the Freedom Day rally planned for several inner-Melbourne locations, including the Shrine.