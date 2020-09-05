National

Police vow to stop Vic lockdown rallies

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Andrews - AAP

Victorian protesters are being urged to stay at home as police vow to shut down anti-lockdown rallies planned for Saturday.

Four men have been arrested and charged with incitement over the Freedom Day rally planned for several inner-Melbourne locations, including the Shrine of Remembrance.

A pregnant Ballarat woman also faces the same charge over a rally planned for the regional city.

The woman posted video of herself in handcuffs on Wednesday and it went viral.

Police have also warned about 80 people against attending the Melbourne rallies as they enforce Victoria's lockdown rules.

"The tinfoil hat-wearing brigade are alive and well in our community," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said a week ago.

"They're taking every opportunity to leverage the current situation to serve their own ridiculous notions about so-called 'sovereign citizens', about constitutional issues and about how 5G is going to kill your grandkids.

"It's bats*** crazy nonsense."

On Friday, Premier Daniel Andrews backed police efforts to shut down any planned protest rallies while the lockdown rules remain in place.

"You can't ignore the reality you're in and give yourself a leave pass and go and do something that, in all likelihood, will contribute to the spread of this (virus)," Mr Andrews said.

The warning come as Victoria added another 59 deaths to its toll.

But only six were in the past 24 hours and another three were earlier this month.

The rest were from July and August as private aged care providers, and commonwealth and Victorian officials work through reconciling the deaths.

The state toll has now soared past 600 to 650, pushing the national figure to 737.

However, there was some good news on Friday, with new cases dropping to 81 after Thursday's spike of 113.

Mr Andrews will on Sunday announce separate pathways for how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stage four and three lockdowns.

